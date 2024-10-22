5-year-old 'accidentally' shoots herself after finding stepfather's gun in Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A man has been arrested after a 5-year-old girl was able to access a gun and shoot herself late Saturday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

In a post on social media, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened in the 8400 block of Parasol in Harris County near Houston.

At the scene, deputies learned the young girl found a gun and accidentally shot herself with it. The HCSO said she was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

At last check, the child remains in fair condition.

The man who was arrested was identified as the child's stepfather, the sheriff said. He was taken into custody for felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Officials said there were other children and adults present when the child shot herself.

HCSO did not provide details on whether there were any other injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.