Parents attack, disarm school resource deputy in Florida, bodycam video shows

DELTONA, Fla. -- A husband and wife were arrested in Florida on Nov. 19, accused of attacking a school resource deputy at Deltona Middle School, whom they were meeting to discuss a battery charge against their son, the Volusia Sheriff said.

Jorge Rivera, 46, and Dagmarie Aponte Iturrino, 45, were both facing battery charges arising from the encounter, local news said.

The sheriff's office said the couple's son was accused of "shoving a girl at school the day prior". During their meeting with the deputy, Rivera became "irate".

In the hallway, Iturrino "pushed the deputy against a wall", bodycam video showed. Then, the sheriff's office said, Rivera "punched the deputy in the head, knocked her to the ground, and ripped her Taser from her hand." Rivera is also heard in the video calling the deputy a "fucking dyke".

The deputy was treated at the scene for concussion.

"If you're wondering why some kids show no fear of consequences in today's society, look no further than these parents. I'm glad they're locked up and I look forward to them being held fully accountable for this blatant attack on our deputy just doing her job," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.