Longtime director and CEO of NC Zoo passes away after battle with cancer

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo announced the passing of its longtime Director and CEO, Pat Simmons, who battled cancer for almost five years.

According to the Zoo, Simmons was the director of the Akron Zoo from 1985-2014 before she came to NC from 2015-2025.

She received many awards in support of wildlife conservation, sustainability, and women in leadership roles.

"To know Pat was to love her. She was a force to be reckoned with and made huge impacts during her time at the Zoo. She was immensely funny, smart, and passionate. Pat loved animals and people with her whole heart. She was a sought-after mentor and counselor, helping many find their true passion. Her legacy in the zoo community will carry on through those she touched throughout her lifetime," the NC zoo said in a social media post.

The Zoo recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024.

