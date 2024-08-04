North Carolina Zoo celebrates its 50 anniversary

It is one of two state-supported zoos in the country.

It is one of two state-supported zoos in the country.

It is one of two state-supported zoos in the country.

It is one of two state-supported zoos in the country.

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo is celebrating 50 years.

Located in Asheboro, the zoo houses about 1,700 animals and over 250 species primarily from Africa and North America.

On social media, NC Zoo wrote Friday:

"Throughout our history, we've been home to a diverse array of remarkable animals, dedicated keepers, and passionate employees who work tirelessly behind the scenes. Join us in honoring this milestone by visiting the Zoo in 2024!"

The Zoo also mentioned the Zoo's first animals, which were two Galapagos tortoises named Tort and Retort.

The post said in part: "These two tortoises symbolize the early days of the North Carolina Zoo and are cherished deeply in our hearts."

The North Carolina Zoo is one of two state-supported zoos in the country. The other is the Minnesota Zoo.