Mental health professionals worry about possible cuts to 988 suicide hotline funding: 'A detriment'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) says that since the 988 Suicide Hotline was launched in July 2022, more than 219,000 calls have been answered. NCDHHS said the state is a national leader in operating 988, and right now, every call is being answered within 14 seconds.

Mental health professionals say the 988 hotline is an "invaluable resource" and any cuts would affect the strides being made in the state to meet growing demand.

The Trevor Project claims a leaked budget draft shows the federal government is looking to eliminate all funding for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline's LGBTQ+ youth specialized services starting in October.

Shawn Thomas is a licensed mental health counselor and the Opioid Treatment Program Director at Southlight Healthcare.

"Losing access to that resource would be a real detriment to a lot of people," said Thomas.

Southlight offers an array of services for hundreds of people each day.

It just finished an 18-month renovation project to meet the growing demands for more mental health and opioid treatment help.

Thomas said that even with the changes, it's still hard to help everyone in need, and all 988 hotline services are necessary.

"The more avenues to entry that a person has and some kind of emotional crisis or maybe a health crisis situation, the better," he said. "However, someone gets access to help in their moment of need doesn't matter like, as long as they have that access."

NCDHHS said that though it cannot speculate on potential cuts, "Federal funding is critical to the lifeline's success in ensuring calls are answered timely and people are getting connected to valuable resources."

RESOURCES

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

The Trevor Project is a leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25. If you are a young person in crisis, feeling suicidal, or in need of a safe and judgment-free place to talk, call the Trevor Lifeline now at (866) 488-7386