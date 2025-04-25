24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Johnston County jury finds man not guilty of murder

Friday, April 25, 2025 9:42PM
A jury found a Smithfield man not guilty of murder in the death of his child's aunt.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County man was found not guilty of murder in the death of his child's aunt.

Investigators said 50-year-old Dorian Thomas of Smithfield shot 44-year-old Emily Christine Steinhoff during a custody exchange last spring.

Steinhoff, of Garner, took her sister to pick up her sister's 14-month-old daughter on March 17, 2024, after the young girl spent a weekend with her dad in Smithfield.

The jury got the case Friday and came back with the not guilty verdict on all charges.

The assistant district attorney shared a statement with ABC11 saying, "We respect the jury's verdict; our thoughts are with Emily's family."

