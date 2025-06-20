Peacock sightings reported across Wake County; here's why

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's summer, and that means sizzling heat, cook-outs, beach trips, and peacocks?

That's right, the fanciful birds have been on the prowl in Wake County neighborhoods. One even tried getting into a Target store.

They've been spotted in north Raleigh, Wake Forest and Knightdale.

On Friday, ABC11 asked Wake County Animal Control about the sightings and to find out whether there's anything strange going on.

"I think, there, we've had probably about five calls in the Wake Forest area, and we was able to capture one of the peacocks," said Clarence Kinley, Wake County Animal Control supervisor. "This year, it seems like there have been more calls on peacocks than in the past years.

So, where are they coming from?

"Just a regular citizen could get them and raise them as a pet, and then they escape, trying to find a mate," Kinley said.

He added that it's mating season for peacocks. Since they are not native to North Carolina, they probably won't find a suitable mate. But the ones that escape captivity are likely to just keep wandering around -- hoping to find a mate.

