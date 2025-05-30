New Pentagon policy would limit the number of relocations for military families

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Department of Defense (DoD) is leading an effort to make major cuts to its budget for moving military families by reducing the moves servicemembers will have to make for work.

The Pentagon said it's aiming to reduce the cost of moving military personnel and their families.

A memo released Wednesday states that the DoD is announcing an effort to cut down on moves to save money and make life more stable for servicemembers and their families.

Some in the military community told ABC11 they're adjusting their expectations of what life in the service could mean for them and their loved ones.

"I think the big thing is schooling for my daughter," said Holly Berrigan of Fayetteville. "Like, just making sure she goes somewhere that's a good school and taking her from one school to another school to another school--obviously it's probably a little bit better if they're stabilized."

Though she goes on to say that she and her children may have access to better schools if they continue to move around.

"Yes, (moves) for the military it can be very expensive," said Dorothy Debruler of Fayetteville. "When you move in the civilian world, then you have to set up all your utilities and find a new home and all of that, which can be kind of challenging. But you know, you tend to work with it through the summertime so that your children are set up for school come fall."

The DoD says its goal is to cut down the moving budget for permanent change of station or PCS by 50 percent by 2030. In addition to reducing the frequency of servicemembers' moves, it says it will look into cost-cutting tactics. The department also said it will reform career development opportunities to retain talent and make it easier for servicemembers to progress while staying in one place.

Berrigan expressed concern about the budget:

"Everyone struggles right now. So, cutting benefits anywhere would not be a good idea," she said.

The DoD says it spends about $5 billion a year to move military families for assignments.

