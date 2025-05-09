5 post offices in Western North Carolina remain closed after Helene, people voice frustration

SWANNANOA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Over eight months after Hurricane Helene, parts of western North Carolina are still dealing with its impact.

Five post offices in Marshall, Fleetwood, Micaville, Green Mountain, and Swannanoa remain closed and will not reopen at their current locations. People must drive to other towns to access U.S. Postal Service (USPS) services.

"I'm disappointed by the lack of acknowledgment that we are missing a vital piece of our community," said Joe Rupp, a business owner in Swannanoa.

Terri Dolan, a Swannanoa resident, expressed frustration, stating, "President Trump came here and promised to help us out. We don't have a post office right now, and that's in the hands of the federal government."

A USPS spokesperson said in a statement to ABC affiliate WLOS that if reopening at the current locations is not possible, "the (U.S.) Postal Service will consider alternate locations nearby to resume operations."