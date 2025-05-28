Mother looking for answers after her 1-year-old son dies while in foster care

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was found dead in Person County.

Briauna Morgan told ABC11 that she received a phone call from social services on Friday saying her son, 1-year-old Kemari Morgan, was found unresponsive.

According to Morgan, Kemari had been in foster care through Person County Social Services since June 2024, and said the department could not tell her how Kemari had died.

"Whatever happened him, I just want to know because I never thought that I would be going do something like this," Morgan said. "For them not to have nothing...like nothing at all. Because I understand accidents do happen. But I want to know what happened. The whole time frame. This time. Like what happened? Because something happened. Something happened."

Morgan said she has been working to obtain answers from authorities but has not received the information she needs.

The Person County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is confidential, and preliminary autopsy results do not show any internal injuries.

Authorities added that a toxicology report would take a few months to return.

