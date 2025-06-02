Pet zebra on the loose after escaping home in Tennessee, police say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. -- Police in Tennessee are searching for a pet Zebra that is on the loose.
Cameras captured the zebra as it escaped from its owner's home.
Authorities in Rutherford County, Tennessee were forced to briefly shut down a highway after the striped animal gave drivers quite a shock after it bolted through traffic on a busy intersection.
As of Sunday, the zebra remains on the run.
No further information was immediately available.
ABC News contributed to this report.