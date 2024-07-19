Peta supporters to gather outside Fayetteville police after viral K9 video

"If he can't handle a dog, how is he expected to handle human beings?" one person asked.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of Peta supporters Friday will gather outside the Fayetteville Police Department.

The group said they are calling for justice after a viral video showed an officer hitting a K9.

The video, taken June 23, sparked outrage on social media. It happened at the Walgreens at Village Drive and Owen Drive.

"The video released to social media does not depict the entirety of the incident," FPD said in a release.

According to the department, the incident happened after the K9 bit the officers and refused to let go.

Despite verbal commands and collar manipulation, the K9 refused to release the bite. After 10-12 seconds of being bitten the handler hit the K9 with his fist seven times, FPD said. The final blow caused the dog to release its grip.

The officer was treated for his injuries, and the dog was not hurt.

During the review, investigators viewed video recorded by two body-worn cameras and an in-car camera.FPD's internal "Master Handler" and the chain of command also reviewed the evidence as did independent agencies.

Peta supporters said they are calling on the city to conduct its own investigation.

