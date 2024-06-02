Pilot injured in small plane crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was injured after his plane crashed a few blocks away from a rural airport landing strip in Franklin County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened near the Crooked Creek Airport in Bunn.

Witnesses told ABC11 they could hear what sounded like the engine failing before the plane crashed in a nearby yard and spun around.

ABC11 crews described seeing major damage on the front end of the plane.

Neighbors said they rushed to call paramedics to help the elderly pilot.

"I don't know if it was engine failure..it just stuttered. The plane started to descend," said witness Bryan Locklear. "I got to the scene, he was slumped over at the steering wheel I assumed the worst...It's tragic, no doubt, but someone was looking out for him."

Neighbors told ABC11 the pilot runs the nearby airport and flies regularly as a hobby on weekends. The classic plane tows gliders as part of the North Carolina Soaring Association.

Officials have not released the cause of the crash or the pilot's condition.