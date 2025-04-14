Pinehurst honors US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau with 'shot-of-his-life' plaque

The USGA and Pinehurst No. 2 honored the 2024 US Open champ's "shot of his life" with a special commemorative plaque Monday.

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Sunday, Bryson DeChambeau's disappointing final round at the Masters left him in a tie for fifth in a tournament he seemed poised to win.

But on Monday, the reigning US Open champion got a major honor.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) and Pinehurst Resort & Country Club honored the "shot of his life" with a special commemorative plaque.

A plaque now marks the spot on Course No. 2 in Pinehurst where DeChambeau's incredible bunker shot secured his 2024 championship.

Pinehurst No. 2 has a couple of iconic statues, but this was the first plaque.

DeChambeau was back in town on Monday afternoon to celebrate his legendary up-and-down shot on hole 18.

"I never would have thought it would have been me to have that shot, that opportunity, take it up and down out of the bunker to win the US Open," DeChambeau said. "I'm certainly honored to be a part of history, and I can't thank the USGA and Pinehurst enough for cementing this special moment, the shot of my life."

Hundreds of golf fans from the Pinehurst community gathered around the 18th green just like they did last June.

ABC11's Kate Rogerson holds a replica of the plaque commemorating DeChambeau's remarkable bunker shot.

DeChambeau posed for photos. He signed tons of autographs. He was overcome with emotion at times.

"My goal is to inspire a bunch of kids to play this great game and be a professional and go win the Masters, go win the US Open, go win the Open Championship, the PGA - just win as many tournaments as you can," DeChambeau said. "And have fun doing it. That's the most important thing. And if I can help kids play this great game and instill a lot of honor and integrity, that's what I think is my real life mission."

Nobody would have blamed DeChambeau if he didn't show up a day after losing the Masters and shooting a shaky 75 on Sunday.

Even his agent didn't expect him to come.

However, DeChambeau said he needed to come back to Pinehurst because it's a place and community that now feels like home.

