Person airlifted to hospital following Pinehurst officer-involved shooting

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person had to be airlifted to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Pinehurst.

Officers were initially dispatched to a fire scene at this location.

Moments after the fire had been called under control, officials called for EMS units and also called for air care.

One person was taken from the scene to a nearby landing zone to meet a helicopter for transport to a trauma center.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time.

Remington Lane is closed and people are urged to avoid this area off of Gun Club Drive.

The Village of Pinehurst said there is no threat to the community.

