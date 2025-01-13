Man charged in deaths of three people after couple's son holds him at gunpoint in eastern NC

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said the investigation spans 4 different crime scenes and a preliminary investigation revealed the shootings are related.

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing three counts of murder after three people were found dead in different locations in Pitt County.

On Friday, January 10, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office started an investigation into 4 different crime scenes where three people were found dead from gunshot wounds.

Deputies say Anthony Gribble, 80 and his wife Paula Gribble, 76 of Peace Ridge Court were found shot and killed at their homes. They also found 64-year-old Enrique Reyes of Forest Acres Drive shot to death at his house.

According to the sheriff's office 55-year-old David Lever is now facing three counts of murder. He is in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. More charges could be filed. At a morning news conference, Sheriff Paula Dance said there would have been additional victims had the son of the elderly couple not held Lever at gunpoint.

Investigators say after executing a warrant at Lever's house they found at least 50 weapons in the home and a lot of ammunition in his van.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or Detective Jordan at 252-902-2158.