Pilot dies after planes collide mid-air in Southern California, authorities say

LANCASTER, Calif. -- One person is dead after two planes collided mid-air in Southern California Sunday, authorities confirmed.
The planes went down around 12:20 p.m. in the Lancaster, California area, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. One landed at 47th Street and Avenue F, the other at Avenue G and 60th Street.
One pilot was pronounced dead at the scene and the other reported no injuries.
It's unclear what happened before the aircraft collided.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.