Police looking for Creedmoor PNC bank robbery suspect

Police said the robbery happened at PNC Bank on Main Street.

Police said the robbery happened at PNC Bank on Main Street.

Police said the robbery happened at PNC Bank on Main Street.

Police said the robbery happened at PNC Bank on Main Street.

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a bank robbery suspect.

According to the Creedmoor Police Department, the robbery happened at the PNC Bank on Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police said officers obtained felony warrants for Johnathan Lemount Florence. He was last seen wearing khaki-colored pants, a light blue t-shirt, and work boots.

ALSO SEE: More than $5,500 worth in goods stolen from multiple stores in Goldsboro, 4 arrested

Florence is believed to be driving a red 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck, vehicle registration VDT-3588.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Florence is urged to call the Creedmoor Police Department at (919) 528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Callers do not have to provide their names or personal information.