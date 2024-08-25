Police looking for Creedmoor PNC bank robbery suspect

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a bank robbery suspect.
According to the Creedmoor Police Department, the robbery happened at the PNC Bank on Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
Police said officers obtained felony warrants for Johnathan Lemount Florence. He was last seen wearing khaki-colored pants, a light blue t-shirt, and work boots.
Florence is believed to be driving a red 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck, vehicle registration VDT-3588.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Florence is urged to call the Creedmoor Police Department at (919) 528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Callers do not have to provide their names or personal information.