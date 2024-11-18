Video shows officer pull man out of burning truck after 911 call: 'Tell my wife I love her'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- The Columbus Division of Police released dramatic body camera video of officers rescuing a man from his burning pick-up truck Wednesday morning near Interstate 71 and Interstate 270.

A man identifying himself as Randy called 911 dispatchers saying his pick-up truck had slammed into a highway pillar around 4:30 a.m. and had caught fire after having brake troubles.

"I got up on I-270, and it's, I can't slow it down," said the man.

Seconds later, the man can be heard crying out for help inside his pickup truck, now in flames.

At one point during the six-minute 911 call, the man asks the dispatcher to send a message to his wife, fearful he won't walk away alive.

"Tell my wife I love her, please tell my wife I love her," said Randy.

But less than a minute later, Columbus Police arrived on the scene. As officers try to determine how to pull the victim to safety, Officer Gloria West races to the burning truck.

West can be heard on her body-worn camera telling fellow officers, "I am not going to leave him in there."

The FOP told ABC affiliate WSYX West has been with the division for about a year.

Body camera video officers then immediately begin medical treatment to the victim.

"They were there fast, immediately rendered aid, immediately tried to remove his clothes," said Steel. "He was smoking. This man was on fire. He 100% would not have lived had they not taken the action they took."

The accident caused the I-270 eastbound to the I-71 ramp to be closed for several hours.

The victim is now in intensive care at OSU Wexner Medical Center and is listed in fair condition.

Officer West was treated for minor burns and is expected to be ok.

The wife of the victim did not want to talk on camera but told WSYX she appreciated what the officer did for her husband.