Parkgoers balance spring break with 'really horrible' pollen

If it seems like pollen season has gotten longer, a "clear trend" shows it has, an expert says.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As families in the Triangle are hoping to enjoy the weather during spring break, they're contending with high pollen counts.

"We want to get out and enjoy this weather, but it's hard with the pollen falling from the trees. We literally just had to cover our fries because it was falling from the trees," said Jasmine Williams, a Wake Tech student.

Williams brought a blanket and food as she tried to enjoy lunch near the water at Pullen Park with her children.

"Get some vitamin D, get some sunlight. But (the pollen is) really horrible. It's all over the car. We're tracking it in the house, sneezing a lot. Definitely got to have some allergy pills," said Williams.

The Division of Air Quality, which operates under the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, takes pollen readings daily Monday through Friday. As of Friday, there have been 14 days in March that measured a high pollen count; in March 2024, there were only nine days that measured high or very high.

"At school, it's mostly during last period. I just keep sneezing and sneezing, and it's killing me. I can't take it," said eighth-grader Malayah Shelton.

Have pollen seasons gotten worse?

"There's been a clear trend over the last 10, 15 years where the pollen seasons have gotten longer," said Dr. Edwin Kim, who serves as the Chief of Pediatric Allergy at UNC School of Medicine.

Kim said they've seen an uptick in patient requests, as people have symptoms such as stuffy and runny noses, needing to clear their throats, coughing, and itchy eyes.

"We have the tablets, we have the nose sprays and for a lot of patients, that will control the symptoms, but there are some where that's just not enough. And so the additional measure of trying to minimize how much exposure you have by wearing a mask, I think, is going to be important for those folks," said Kim.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Raleigh ranked as the seventh most challenging place to live with seasonal allergies in the United States.

"If she doesn't wear a mask, then her eyes will be runny and also be runny, and everything will be painful," said Mialey Rmh, speaking about her mother as they visited the park.

North Carolina and Oklahoma were the only states with two cities that made the top 10, as Greensboro was ranked 10th worst.

"I'm outside a lot with the kids. I mean, it affects me, but it's been a little thicker than over the last few years, so I can't say it's getting better with all the trees," said Tenyce Dailey.

Cassandra Morris added, "It's real bad for me. I can't stand pollen. (My) nose starts running, and I start sneezing."

Kim urged people to take preventative measures to minimize symptoms.

"The medicines really are designed to try and treat the symptoms, but they definitely work much, much better if you get them started ahead of time, kind of using them preventatively. In particular, the nose sprays take a little bit of time to build up sort of in your nose and in your sinuses to prevent inflammation," said Kim.

Based on last year's readings, tree pollen hit its highest marks in early April, remaining elevated through the month before falling in May. Grass pollen began to tick up in mid-April, before counts were consistently higher through May, remaining at largely a moderate reading through mid-July. Weed pollen was consistently low through late August, where it mostly measured moderate or high through mid-September, with readings of low and moderate through mid-October.