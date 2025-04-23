'A blessing to gay the community.' Pope Francis' legacy remembered across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tim Hackett calls himself a cradle Catholic, which is someone who was born into a Catholic family. He walked away from the church for 40 years after feeling like he wasn't welcome because of his sexuality.

"They didn't want you to be part of the church unless you shut down that part of your life," said Hackett.

He has been married to his husband Jim Konole for 14 years. Hackett appreciated Pope Francis' progressive stance.

"I loved his humanity. I loved his emphasis on reaching out to all those who felt marginalized and excluded," he said. "The history of the church has not been to welcome gay folks into the church."

Jim Konole shared what he thought made Pope Francis so special to the LGBTQ+ community. Many called him the people's Pope because he was supportive of all people. He signed off on allowing Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples.

"He has been such a blessing for the gay community and the trans community," said Konole. "I always said he had a tough job because overseeing all the Catholic church, whereas so many countries are so conservative and we're at the other end of the spectrum in some respects."

The couple is part of the LGBTQ+ Ministry at St. Francis of Assisi church in Raleigh, which was established 25 years ago.

"People come up all the time and go, gay and Catholic? How can this be? It's a very positive thing," he said.

They hope whoever is chosen as the next Pope is as compassionate as they say Pope Francis was, something they believe could help the Catholic church become even more inclusive.

"I'd love to see them lean towards same-sex marriage. I think that's a long way down the road, I think," said Hackett.