Villanova alums in NC excited as one of their own, Robert Prevost, named pope: 'Immensely proud'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the heart of ACC basketball country, Michael Goode wears his Villanova basketball shirt proudly.

"We are the only school to win two national championships, almost back-to-back (recently), and certainly the only one to have a pope. So we've very, very thrilled," said Goode, who graduated in 2010.

While Villanova won men's basketball championships in 2016 and 2018, it should be noted that UConn won back-to-back titles in 2034 and 2024. Still, the point is well taken, and the enthusiasm is understandable.

Goode shares a love of his alma mater with Robert Prevost, who graduated from Villanova University in 1977 with a degree in mathematics. Prevost, who is taking the name Pope Leo XIV, has spent most of his adult life outside the United States, but has continued to support the Wildcats, including on social media with a pair of retweets following their 2016 championship.

"It's something that I think is enormously beneficial to our university and something we're immensely proud of. But I think the Augustinian values that he represents will be really good for the papacy and I think will be really good for the Catholic Church," said Goode.

The university president also reacted Thursday to the news from the Vatican.

"As an Augustinian Catholic institution, we celebrate this significant day for our University community and the global Church. Villanova, built on the teachings of St. Augustine, has always been grounded in advancing a deeper understanding of the fundamental relationship between faith and reason-between spirituality and wisdom," said University President the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, OSA, PhD. "With today's election of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, I cannot help but reflect on what his Augustinian papacy will mean to our University community and our world. Known for his humility, gentle spirit, prudence, and warmth, Pope Leo XIV's leadership offers an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to our educational mission."

Goode is hopeful Pope Leo's cultural background and understanding will serve as a positive to amplify his effect.

"Politics aside, I think there's a real need in this country for some strength through faith. And I would hope that the guidance that the pope can offer can be something that we can rely on," said Goode.

Prevost, an Illinois-native, is the first North American-born Pope, and just the 18th Pope since the United States' founding.

"It just speaks to not only the rich history and tradition of the papacy, but also to just how much of an impact this could have on this cultural moment," Goode said.

Villanova is one of just two Augustinian Catholic colleges in the United States (along with Merrimack College in Massachusetts), with Prevost becoming the first Augustinian friar to be elected pontiff.