Childcare center bus flips on its side in Johnston County

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A childcare center bus went off the road and flipped on its side Tuesday in Johnston County.

A spokesperson at Little Stepping Stones Childcare at 10955 Cleveland Road said all children aboard were OK.

The incident happened at Cleveland Road and Hawthorn Drive.

Investigators continue to work the scene. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the bus to leave the roadway and tip over.

The Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.