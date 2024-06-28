Prince Harry to be honored at 2024 ESPYS

The Duke of Sussex will be honored for his work with the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry will be honored at the 2024 ESPY Awards, which honors the best athletes and sports figures.

The Duke of Sussex will receive The Pat Tillman Award for Service, to recognize his work as the founder of the Invictus Games, which has hosted Olympic-style competitions for wounded service members since 2014.

"This one is for our entire service community," Harry said after learning of the upcoming honor.

Other sports greats who will be honored include former NFL player Steve Gleason, who will receive The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his years documenting his experience with ALS, and University of South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley, who will receive The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, for her contributions to women's basketball.

"It's our privilege to recognize three incredible individuals - Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley and Prince Harry," said Kate Jackson, the vice president of production at ESPN. "These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we're thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS."