Cumberland County teen takes a stand against 'period poverty'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County Schools student is tackling what's called "period poverty" - the inability to afford menstrual hygiene products.

Amber Johnson, a senior at Gray's Creek High School, lit up when asked how she wants to decorate the section of her school's pantry dedicated to period products.

"For this corner, I was thinking lots of pink, lots of red--maybe some bows because that's what the girls are into now, I know I am," she said.

Johnson calls her project "Project Freedom: Empowering Period Dignity". Her goal is to create period product closets throughout Cumberland County's middle and high schools, and she is calling on county leaders to allocate funds to make it happen.

"Period poverty is a pressing issue in Cumberland County," Johnson said during a presentation to the Cumberland County Commissioners on Jan. 27. "Many girls lack access to essential menstrual items which impacts their health, self-esteem, and ability to attend school."

The Period Power Coalition reported that one in four students experience period poverty in North Carolina, and that one in three low-income women report missing work, school, and other commitments due to not having period supplies.

Johnson said too many of her classmates are embarrassed about having their periods. But said she wants students to know they have nothing to be ashamed about.

"The reason why we have periods is so we can give life and I think that's such a beautiful thing," Johnson said. "So if girls can be able to embrace that, I think this will help out a lot with that."