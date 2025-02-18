Apex Prom Shoppe releases dates, times when students can get free dresses and accessories

Now in its 17th year, the Apex Prom Shoppe will take place Friday, Feb. 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Apex United Methodist Church.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Prom season is right around the corner, and volunteers are gearing up for the annual Apex Prom Shoppe, an event that offers free dresses and accessories to students.

Now in its 17th year, the event is held at Apex United Methodist Church, where 150 volunteers transform the church gym into a boutique-style shopping experience. Everything a teen might need for prom is available at no cost, with all items donated-many still with tags. The event is open to everyone, with no financial need verification required.

"We have over a thousand dresses this year, more than we've ever had," said Brandy Sadler, volunteer director of the Apex Prom Shoppe. "You can come in from anywhere. You don't need to show who you are-just show up and shop. Our goal is to welcome all, love all, and serve all, regardless of where you're from, who you are, or your socioeconomic status."

Organizers are still accepting like-new dress donations in styles from the past five years through Feb. 24. There is also a significant need for plus-size dresses.