The new season premieres August 6 on Disney+

New celebs, same 'Proud Family' on the all-new season 3 of 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'

New season, new adventures, and new guest stars! "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" returns August 6 on Disney+

New season, new adventures, and new guest stars! "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" returns August 6 on Disney+

New season, new adventures, and new guest stars! "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" returns August 6 on Disney+

New season, new adventures, and new guest stars! "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" returns August 6 on Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- Loud. Proud. Back this summer!

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is back for more laughs, love, and wild adventures.

Building on the legacy of the beloved original series, season three follows Penny Proud and her close-knit crew as they embark on international adventures filled with comedy, heart, and self-discovery.

The new season promises bigger journeys, bolder stories, and the same vibrant spirit that has made the series a favorite among audiences of all ages.

Season 3 features an exciting lineup of guest stars, including Janelle James, Sanaa Lathan, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and many more. With returning favorites like Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, and Chance the Rapper, the new season promises a star-studded ride.

Disney has already renewed the series for a fourth season, set to arrive in 2026. Until then, fans can stream all past episodes now on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.