Questlove's new documentary 'Sly Lives!' peels back the curtain on the band, Sly & The Family Stone.

Questlove premiered his new documentary, "Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genuis)" at the Sundance Film Festival. The story focuses on the rise and fall of the funk pioneer Sly Stone.

Questlove premiered his new documentary, "Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genuis)" at the Sundance Film Festival. The story focuses on the rise and fall of the funk pioneer Sly Stone.

Questlove premiered his new documentary, "Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genuis)" at the Sundance Film Festival. The story focuses on the rise and fall of the funk pioneer Sly Stone.

Questlove premiered his new documentary, "Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genuis)" at the Sundance Film Festival. The story focuses on the rise and fall of the funk pioneer Sly Stone.

PARK CITY, Utah -- Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson directed the Onyx Collective documentary which tells the story of the groundbreaking band Sly & The Family Stone's rise to fame, their unfortunate fadeout and the turmoil that Black artists face in America.

Questlove is most known for being the drummer and one of the frontmen to the band The Roots and he's using his musical knowledge to tell the impactful story of Sly. On The Red Carpet spoke with him at the film's premiere where he told us "I think our aim to tell the story, to humanize Sly Stone and they're also going to realize that Sly is parallel to other artist they might like. Like, Sly is so influential (...) Our goal is to tell a story of a human being which often isn't allowed in these circumstances."

The documentary features notable guests such as Andre 3000, Chaka Khan, Q-Tip, Nile Rogers, Clive Davis, amongst others along with Sly & The Family Stone band members Jerry Martini, Greg Errico, Larry Graham and Cynthia Robinson. Sly's family is also a part of the documentary sharing stories and family moments from their life together.

"Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)" premieres on Hulu February 13.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

