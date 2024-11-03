Kamala Harris makes final weekend push for North Carolina voters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With just three days to go until Election Day, Kamala Harris made it clear that the stakes are high, which is why she was in North Carolina because our state could play a key role in the race.

Rallying voters at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, it was a star-studded lineup, from Khalid to Kerry Washington and Jon Bon Jovi stumping for Harris.

But it was Harris who voters were eager to hear from - living on a prayer and a hope that voters can get her across the finish line.

"In less than 90 days it's either going to be him or me sitting in the Oval Office," Harris told the audience.

She hit her main themes from supporting the middle class to women's rights. But she also warned of what she says would be the dangers of a potential second Trump presidency.

"Trump is increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and the man is out for unchecked power," she said.

Over 4 million North Carolinians have already cast ballots, meaning at this point, it's a race to reach undecided voters, and those who haven't yet turned out.

ABC11 spoke one-on-one with DNC chair Jaime Harrison who was at the event, about his thoughts on the race in our state.

ALSO SEE: North Carolina Ballot Tracker

"North Carolina's going to surprise a lot of people," he said.

Harrison believes a better ground game can help Democrats flip the state after barely coming short 4 years ago when Trump narrowly defeated Biden in 2020 in North Carolina.

"I think this is best organized North Carolina's been probably since 2008 and I'm looking forward to not only winning the presidential race here but Josh Stein and Democrats up and down the ballot," Harrison said.

Harrison also said he was encouraged by the latest early voting data. Despite the turnout being roughly 1/3 each for Democrats, Republicans, and Unaffiliated in North Carolina, Harrison believes unaffiliated voters and even some Republicans are swinging their way.

That was true for one Charlotte voter at the rally, who called himself a "George H. W. Bush Republican" but was crossing party lines to support Harris.

"I'm a good old-fashioned Republican and I'm standing up for Kamala Harris because I think she's got the integrity to lead this country forward," he said.

With 3 days to go, every vote will matter. Harris closed her speech saying "When we fight, we win."

