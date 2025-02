At least 3 injured in Wade Avenue crash in Raleigh

Chopper 11 is over the scene where a tractor-trailer and white SUV collided.

Chopper 11 is over the scene where a tractor-trailer and white SUV collided.

Chopper 11 is over the scene where a tractor-trailer and white SUV collided.

Chopper 11 is over the scene where a tractor-trailer and white SUV collided.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people were injured following a crash Monday morning on Wade Avenue.

Chopper 11 is over the scene near I-40 where a tractor-trailer and white SUV collided.

At least three people were seriously injured and taken to a hospital as trauma patients.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.