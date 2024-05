RDU was the fastest growing airport in the US in 2023, USDOT says

This is out of the top 50 biggest airports in the US.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham international Airport was the fastest growing airport in the country in 2023, according to US Department of Transportation data.

By the numbers

RDU grew at a rate of 22 percent from 2022 to 2023.

The airport also added four new airlines last year, including 25 new destinations and 49 new routes.

RDU will also add three new international destinations in 2024, bringing the total to 10.