Raleigh extends popular free two-hour parking policy at city-owned decks

Raleigh officials said the goal of driving up visits to downtown businesses is paying off.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is extending the free two-hour parking pilot program at city-owned decks until the end of the year.

The program was supposed to end this month, but city leaders said they are receiving positive feedback.

Since November, the city said it has seen a 28% increase in hourly vehicles.

With the first two hours free, the city has lost $23,000 in revenue. Despite that financial loss, city officials said the goal of driving up visits to downtown businesses is paying off.

"Within a couple of days we had people coming in," said Jaime Radar of Munjo Munjo, an art business on E. Hargett Street, "Get out and come down."

James Holmes, of Deco Raleigh, an eclectic gift shop on S. Salisbury Street, said business has picked up.

"We get a lot of calls, 13% in sales compared to last year," Holmes said.

Visitors can keep enjoying free two-hour parking at the five city-owned decks downtown.

The discount doesn't count on weekends and during special events.

