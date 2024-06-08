Raleigh firefighter injured while rescuing man stuck in tree on Brereton Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh firefighter was injured while rescuing a man stuck in a tree.

It happened in the 100 block of Brereton Drive. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, the man, who was the relative of the homeowner, was trying to trim a tree.

A 35-foot ladder was used to reach the man and help him down. But, the ladder shifted and hit a firefighter in the head.

RFD said the firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure because of a possible head injury. His condition is not critical.