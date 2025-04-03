Raleigh man charged after woman says he rubbed himself against her in line at Cary Walmart

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is facing charges after police said he rubbed himself against a customer at Walmart in Cary.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the Walmart at 2010 Kildaire Farm Road. Officers said a woman reported that a man came from behind her and rubbed himself against her backside while she was waiting in the checkout line. The woman then turned around and threw a water bottle at the man before he left the area. She told police the man was fully clothed.

Cary Police said they were notified of someone who matched the man's description on Thursday morning at the store. They took him into custody, and officers said he made incriminating statements.

Stephon Ingram, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery.

