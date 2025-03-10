Raleigh officer injured in multi-vehicle crash in Zebulon

The crash happened at US-64 and Lizard Lick Road in Zebulon.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wake County on Sunday.

The crash involving at least three vehicles happened on US-64 and Lizard Road in Zebulon. An Raleigh officer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the officer is continuing to recover after the crash and is in good spirits.

No other details or injuries have been released.