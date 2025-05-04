Investigation underway after 3 people shot in Raleigh, including juvenile

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people, including a juvenile, were shot Sunday morning in Raleigh.
Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Mackinac Island Lane at 1:30 a.m.
All three victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released
Authorities said there is no threat to the community.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
