Investigation underway after 3 people shot in Raleigh, including juvenile

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people, including a juvenile, were shot Sunday morning in Raleigh.

Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Mackinac Island Lane at 1:30 a.m.

All three victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released

Authorities said there is no threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

