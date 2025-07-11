Raleigh teen wins his division at Steph Curry's Underrated Golf event: 'It's exciting'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh teen golfer is making the Triangle proud.

Morgan Riley, a graduate of Ravenscroft School, just won the boys' division at Steph Curry's Underrated Golf tour in Colorado.

Riley, 18, has taken part in the tournament each year since it launched in 2022, and he hit an impressive 5-under-par in tough weather conditions to win this year.

"It feels pretty good. It's about time. It's been four years," Riley said with a smile. "It's exciting, leaving on a high note. Pretty happy with how I finished."

Riley will now prepare to take part in the championship event in September in New York City.

He is also heading to Harvard University in the fall and has the goal of one day winning the US Open.

