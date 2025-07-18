Raleigh woman's internship is a ministry of love for HBCU students

"Essentially, my job is loving on college students and sharing the gospel with them."

"Essentially, my job is loving on college students and sharing the gospel with them."

"Essentially, my job is loving on college students and sharing the gospel with them."

"Essentially, my job is loving on college students and sharing the gospel with them."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young Raleigh woman is asking for community support for a very special mission.

The mission: to love and care for HBCU students.

Christa Riggins is about to embark on a two-year internship through the college ministry, RUF (Reform University Fellowship), which changed her life at Winston-Salem State University.

"I was very shy, very reserved, didn't have a lot of friends," Riggins explained. "RUF not only was a place for me to experience the love of Christ and hear the gospel, but it connected me with my school."

Riggins said she knows how tough college can be for some students, especially first-generation students, which Riggins said is often the case for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Riggins said she was a little nervous, but very excited to begin her internship at another HBCU, South Carolina State University.

"Essentially, my job is loving on college students and sharing the gospel with them," she said, "and equipping them to be leaders and serve in their communities."

Stay on top of news and weather with the ABC11 News App

She will lead Bible studies, walk one-on-one with students, attend their events, and even help with daily needs.

"Sometimes," she added, "it might be taking a student to the grocery store when they don't have a car."

If Riggins' last name sounds familiar, you may remember the Riggins family in Raleigh. They received a new house through the ABC hit show, "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" in 2006.

The Building Together Ministries house in a school across the street from the new home was also renovated by the Makeover crew. Christa's mother, Linda Riggins, is a long-time leader at Building Together Ministries.

Now, the Riggins' daughter is following in their missionary footsteps.

Christa Riggins must raise 100% of her salary and expenses. She's asking for support, both financially and through prayers, at a meeting at the site that was once Building Together Ministries, and is now Fletcher Academy in Raleigh.

You can hear Christa's story from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. If you cannot attend the meeting, you can still support Riggins.

