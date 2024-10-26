Raleigh's Next Mayor: Meet candidate Terrance Ruth, who's making his second bid for Raleigh mayor

ABC11's election-year series on the five candidates running to be the next mayor of Raleigh continues with Terrance Ruth, who finished second in Raleigh's 2022 mayoral race.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Terrance Ruth, who finished second in Raleigh's 2022 mayoral race, is running again with what he describes as a fresh vision for leadership in the capital city.

The 42-year-old NC State public policy professor said his decision to run came after extensive conversations with the community.

"The seat is not owned by anyone," Ruth declared. "It's time for a fresh start. It's time for a Raleigh renaissance."

We need a council that can actually follow through on the policy and communicate clearly to the city so that people don't think that decisions are being made in their absence. - Terrance Ruth

While acknowledging Raleigh's explosive growth, Ruth contended that growth itself isn't the problem. "Cities want to see growth," he explained. "But it doesn't have a value to it when you don't see leadership with growth. That's when you begin to have concerns about growth."

Ruth's campaign platform focuses on six key areas: housing security, transportation security, economic security, safety, digital security, and community health. As a policy instructor, he brings an academic perspective to these challenges.

Regarding current housing policies, Ruth said he believes the "missing middle" housing initiative championed by outgoing Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin has admirable goals for increasing affordability. However, he argues the policy needs better execution and communication.

"We need a council that can actually follow through on the policy and communicate clearly to the city so that people don't think that decisions are being made in their absence," Ruth said.

On public safety, Ruth highlights concerns about police staffing, noting that many officers can no longer afford to live in the city they serve. He advocates for increasing police pay, citing studies that show a direct correlation between commute distance and resignation rates.

Running under the slogan "Truth for Raleigh," Ruth promises to implement data-driven decisions in his leadership approach.

The upcoming election will determine whether voters are ready to embrace his vision for the city's future.

ABC11's series Raleigh's Next Mayor continues next week with the youngest candidate in the race, 25-year-old James Shaughnessy, who details his priorities for Raleigh city hall.

Raleigh's Next Mayor: Meet Candidate Paul Fitts