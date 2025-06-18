Manhunt underway for man who escaped custody by kicking out Fayetteville police car window

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are searching for a man who forcibly escaped police custody, Fayetteville Police said Tuesday night.

FPD said officers were transporting 43-year-old Randy Lane Locklear when he kicked out the window of a marked patrol car and ran away.

Officers are conducting an active search of the surrounding area. FPD said Locklear is a "known offender."

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app.

