Kings Dominion to open world's tallest, longest wing coaster for 50th anniversary celebration

VIRGINIA (WTVD) -- Kings Dominion theme park in Virginia announced the arrival of its newest thrill ride.

Rapterra will be the world's tallest and longest wing coaster standing at 145 feet and stretching 3,086 feet long.

The rollercoaster is set to open in 2025 as a part of Kings Dominion's 50th anniversary season. It's inspired by the powerful Jungle Hawk, giving riders the sensation of flying, and hits speeds up to 65 miles per hour in just four seconds of launch.

"This extraordinary addition promises new thrills for our guests, making it the perfect centerpiece for our 50th-anniversary celebration and reaffirming why Kings Dominion is the ultimate destination for unforgettable memories and exhilarating excitement," said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion.

The ride was manufactured by Bolliger and Mabillard and is 89 seconds with a total of three inversions.

Construction is already in progress, with completion expected this fall.

