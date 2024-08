American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An American Airlines flight headed for Connecticut had to make an emergency landing at RDU due to reports of smoke inside the aircraft.

AA2392 made the emergency landing shortly before 9 a.m.

It had to be towed to the gate so passengers could exit the plane.

Runways at RDU have reopened after a brief pause so the flight could land.