RDU airport anticipates busy Thanksgiving travel week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As we head into the holiday season, RDU Airport is expecting record travel.

The airport already broke Labor Day records, and this Thanksgiving holiday, it's expecting another year with a lot of people coming through, similar to the 400,000 they saw during the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday.

ABC11 caught up with some travelers heading back for Thanksgiving a little early.

"Where's my little baby? I used to have a little Baby and now she's just grown and travels all over by herself and I couldn't be more proud," said Erica from the Triangle, who was waiting for her daughter, Grace to come from California.

Erica was quick to brag about how her daughter was doing in school, but Erica had some good news of her own.

"I completed surviving breast cancer and was given the all-clear about two weeks ago," she said.

And that kind of perspective makes everything else seem small, even the hassle of holiday travel is nothing.

"On the way back it's a connection but I kind of like connections cause then I get to have lunch in a new place," said Grace.

Some other RDU travelers coming home said they had already been dealing with long lines in other parts of the country.

"When we were in LaGuardia New York it was insane, I could count over 200 people in the airport in the area I was in," said Travis Wood.

Some were not taking any chances knowing how busy things can sometimes get.

"I get to the airport 3 hours before just to relax. Got to know that I'm going to be on the airplane on time," said Josh Meria.

RDU recommends allowing extra time and if you need to park you can also book it online.