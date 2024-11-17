2024 Christmas parades and events happening in central North Carolina

Here's a list of the Christmas parades and events happening throughout the Triangle and Fayetteville.

RALEIGH

The Rink

November 23 - January 20

The outdoor ice skating rink is located at Red Hat Amphitheater

Check here for hours of operation and tickets.

The Dessertery

Open from November 22 through December 23, The Dessertery is a boutique holiday café at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.

Ticket holders get 1 hour of access to all-you-can-eat holiday treats and hot cocoa.

On select nights, Santa will make an appearance and be available for pictures.

Tickets are required for entry.

DURHAM

Durham Christmas Parade

Durham's Holiday Parade: Saturday, December 14. Starts at 10 a.m. rain or shine.

The parade will make its way down Main Street in Downtown Durham.

CARY

Chinese Lantern Festival

From November 16 to January 12 the Koka Booth Amphitheatre will be lit up for the holidays.

Tickets are required for entry.

Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 14: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The parade starts on E. Chatham Street at Ward St, proceeds down E. Chatham to S. Academy Street, turns left onto S. Academy Street, and ends at Dry Ave in front of the Cary Arts Center.

FAYETTEVILLE

Fayetteville's annual Christmas parade will be on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at Person Street to Market House to Hay St. to Railroad Station

HOLLY SPRINGS

Holly Springs Christmas Parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14.

JOHNSTON COUNTY

CLAYTON

The Town of Clayton will host the 2024 Clayton Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 14. The parade will take place at 3 p.m. in Downtown Clayton on Main Street.

ELFLAND

The Elfland Christmas Festival is happening this year on Dec. 6 and 7. The event runs from 6 - 10 p.m. each night at The Barn at Lloyd's Dairy. You'll be able to see holiday decorations, shop, and enjoy other festive traditions.

Tickets are $10 per person. Click here for more information.

CARRBORO

The Town of Carrboro is celebrating the holiday season with its annual tree lighting and Chapel Hill-Carrboro Community Holiday Parade

The tree lighting will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of Carrboro Town Hall, 301 W. Main St.

The parade will happen on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. It will start at 140 West Franklin Plaza, travel along Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, go to Main Street in Carrboro, and end at Carrboro Town Hall.