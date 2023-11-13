The Dessertery: Holiday-themed dessert café opening this week

ABC11 is once again the official media sponsor of the event.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's beginning to feel a lot like the most festive time of the year. Among the holiday festivities kicking off this week is the festive café: The Dessertery. Tickets for the special holiday themed dessert café are still available.

It will open its doors on November 17 and go through December 23.

Tickets get you 1 hour access to the exquisitely decorated haven of holiday cheer and access to the all-you-can-eat selection of sweets and hot cocoa.

On select nights, Santa Claus himself will be at The Dessertery Cafe for pictures and Naughty/Nice List updating.

Tickets are $28 for those 7+ and $15 for ages 2-6, children who have not yet celebrated their second birthday are free but must register as space is limited.

Tickets can be purchased online here, or in person at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts box office.

Its opening comes just a day before the Raleigh Christmas Parade taking place downtown on the 18th.