Cast of 'Reasonable Doubt' discusses season 2 of legal drama as stakes are higher than ever

NEW YORK -- Order in the court! Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" is coming back for its second season and the stakes are higher than ever.

The legal drama follows Jax Stewart, a fearless Los Angeles defense attorney who juggles work, family, friends, and a complicated personal life.

For season 2, Jax is back and so is the drama.

This show is executive produced by Kerry Washington for Disney's Onyx Collective on Hulu. Season one was juicy and season two delivers on all fronts -- it's smart, entertaining and good TV.

As Jax is trying to get her life back on track after season one's explosive affair, she and Lewis are walking a tight rope between reconciliation and ruin.

Emayatzy Corinealdi, who plays Jax, spoke on how real this show feels.

"I'm married as well, when I get this script, I'm like how is this happening? Is she spying on me because it hits so close to home," Corinealdi said. "I love how Jax is so perfectly imperfect and you get to live in this space."

Her co-star McKinley Freeman portrays Jax's husband Lewis.

"What excites me is I want to make sure I'm doing a service, because there are people who can actually see themselves onscreen in this character," Freeman said.

To save her friend, Jax needs all the help she can get -- and that comes in the form of a charismatic defense attorney played by Morris Chestnut.

And some viewers might be surprised to know that Jax is based on a real person.

"Sean Holley, she's a high powered LA defense attorney," Corinealdi said. "She was a very young attorney back on the OJ trial, back in the day."

Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and her job while taking on the biggest case of her career? Viewers will soon find out.

"You do not want to miss a single, single episode - I promise," Corinealdi said.