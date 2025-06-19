Rebel Wilson brings the comedy and action in 'Bride Hard' 

Besties on screen and off, Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp bring the laughs and the action in "Bride Hard." It's in theaters June 20.

LOS ANGELES -- Rebel Wilson: action star?

The actress is known for her comedic chops, but she got to show another side of herself for her new film "Bride Hard." Wilson plays Sam, a secret agent whose best friend Betsy, played by real life pal Anna Camp, is getting married. The wedding is interrupted by a mercenary group, led by Stephen Dorff, and Sam has to save the day.

"Would you look at me naturally and think action hero? No, I don't think anyone would. But I believe the director described me as a Tasmanian Devil," Wilson told On The Red Carpet.

She summoned that 'Tasmanian Devil' energy through all her action sequences, until a gun accidentally hit her in the face!

"I really got into it until the very last night where there was a freak accident and my nose got slashed open. That bit was not fun and now I understand why Daniel Craig does not want to be James Bond anymore."

A plastic surgeon stitched her up and she's healed well, thankfully. And while the search is still on for a new James Bond, Wilson said she won't be throwing her name into the ring. But she wouldn't mind being cast as another character in that universe. "A young Dame Judi Dench or something like that. Yeah, that could be good."

Speaking of casting, Camp told On The Red Carpet that she jumped at the chance to work alongside her friend once again. The two played Barden Bellas in the "Pitch Perfect" franchise and became fast friends.

"When I read the script, I just thought, oh my God, there's so much potential here for me and Rebel because we are really good friends," Camp said. "The relationship on the page was enhanced by our real relationship because we get along off camera as well. It's just so much fun and she's so funny and so talented."

Wilson sang the praises of Camp and the rest of the cast, Anna Chlumsky, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Gigi Zumbado, Sherry Cola and Justin Hartley.

"I know Justin Hartley is such a heartthrob. But he's so funny! God, he makes me laugh so much and he's so game doing any kind of jokes," Wilson said. "I mean, all of our squad is funny, though. We have to play the different character types, but we're, like, you know, we're real funny. I mean I'm sure there's probably two hours of outtake improvs."

"I would love to see that," Camp added.

For now, though, this duo wants fans to go see the movie, which is in theaters June 20.

"We hope everyone loves 'Bride Hard,'" Wilson said.

"Go to the theater, it really is fun," added Camp.