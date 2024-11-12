Durham charter school employees indicted in child abuse case concerning student with disability

Three school employees face criminal charges related to the abuse of a student at Research Triangle Charter Academy.

Durham charter school employees indicted in child abuse case Three school employees face criminal charges related to the abuse of a student at Research Triangle Charter Academy.

Durham charter school employees indicted in child abuse case Three school employees face criminal charges related to the abuse of a student at Research Triangle Charter Academy.

Durham charter school employees indicted in child abuse case Three school employees face criminal charges related to the abuse of a student at Research Triangle Charter Academy.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three school employees face criminal charges related to the abuse of a student at Research Triangle Charter Academy.

The K-8 charter school is located on Ellis Road in Durham. It opened in 2000 and has more than 700 students.

Durham Police Department said one of those students, who is younger than 12 and lives with a disability, was assaulted and abuse in August 2024.

Police first received the report August 21. They investigated and identified Jeremy Raekwon Whitley, 28, as the suspect in the case. Whitley was an employee at the school. Police said he caused "serious physical injuries" to the young student.

On November 4, Whitley was indicted on felony child abuse charges, aggravated assault on an individual with a disability, misdemeanor child abuse and assault on a child under 12. He turned himself into authorities on November 12.

Investigators also identified and indicted two other school employees on charges related to covering up the crime.

Nicole Ann Scotto, 35, and Melanie Butler Stack, 47, have been indicted on charges of felony obstruction of justice and failure to report child abuse.

The school's website lists Scotto as the Dean of Special Education, Academic Intervention, and ELL Services.