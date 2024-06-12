First responders work together to free 12-week-old puppy that fell into air vent

Video from South Metro Fire Rescue shows crews using video technology and cutting holes in the building as they try to locate little Archie Bean.

Video from South Metro Fire Rescue shows crews using video technology and cutting holes in the building as they try to locate little Archie Bean.

Video from South Metro Fire Rescue shows crews using video technology and cutting holes in the building as they try to locate little Archie Bean.

Video from South Metro Fire Rescue shows crews using video technology and cutting holes in the building as they try to locate little Archie Bean.

PARKER, Colorado -- Firefighters, plumbers, and law enforcement in the south Denver area pulled out all the stops recently in the complex rescue of a 12-week-old puppy that fell through a vent in a townhouse and ended up stuck for hours in the building's ductwork.

Video from South Metro Fire Rescue shows crews using video technology and cutting holes in the building as they try to locate little Archie Bean.

"Archie unintentionally slipped through the uncovered vent after jumping from the bed, leaving him stranded for over three hours," South Metro Fire Rescue said. "The rescue operation was not without its challenges, as the crew had to navigate through the intricate ductwork of the townhome to locate Archie."

The fire department added that the "harrowing ordeal" caught the attention of others, prompting another fire station, the local sheriff's department, and a plumbing service to join the rescue efforts.

"I'm very happy," Archie's owner says in the video as she hugs her pup. "It felt like we could hear him everywhere." "He fell from the third floor down to the basement and he doesn't have a cut on him. He's tired, he needs a bath."

She also praised rescue crews who she says "did not stop until I got my baby back."