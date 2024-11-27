5 arrested in international crime ring targeting New York retail stores, authorities say

NEW YORK -- Authorities say an international retail theft ring is targeting New York stores as they announced five arrests connected to the criminal enterprise.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, state police and the Department of Homeland Security gathered Tuesday to announce the arrests.

Authorities said the five people are tied to a multi-state retail theft ring, stealing merchandise from popular stores like Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Macy's along the East Coast before reselling the stolen products.

"We have named this operation, 'Operation Fashionably Fencing' and that is because we have uncovered one of the largest retail theft operations that this office here in Queens county has ever prosecuted," Katz said.

The D.A. says the stolen products were advertised online, sold on the street, or shipped to the Dominican Republic, where they also operated an illegal brick and mortar retail store.

"Costs are going up. Costs go up in a stores when they have to recover the losses that they don't make on the stolen goods. Think about that," Hochul said.

Experts say retail theft has cost the industry $4 billion since 2021.

A married couple from Queens were among the five people arrested on Friday and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and fostering the sale of stolen goods.

"We are going to make sure that you're held accountable and we're going to make sure that we find you," Katz said.

The 5 defendants are due back in court in January. If convicted on the highest charge, the defendants could face up to 25 years in prison.

